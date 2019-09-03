Treating each other with respect, dignity
Editor:
A recent letter titled “Setting the record straight” really struck a nerve and I could not remain silent.
The letter writer quotes our president, but I am at a loss as to why he perpetuates this racist and divisive rhetoric? Are these comments justified by quoting our president when he says “and some I assume, are good people.” I’m not sure if the letter writer agrees with the president or what point he is trying to make. Either way these comments are quite disturbing and extremely inaccurate. In my experience and in my definition those “some” people are the vast majority of those coming into our country seeking a better life.
First, a little bit about myself. I am neither a Democrat or Republican. I vote the person. I am a proud and patriotic American of Mexican descent who has served his country in the armed forces and his community as a law enforcement officer for close to 35 years, both as a state officer and a federal officer in the DEA. My father was an illegal alien and my mother a born U.S. citizen. From this union the family has produced doctors, lawyers, firefighters, police officers, countless educators as well as a Vietnam veteran and other war veterans wounded in battle. No family member has ever been on public assistance nor incarcerated for any crime.
From firsthand experience and reading up on statistical analysis as reported by the FBI and Department of Justice “Uniform Crime Reporting,” Hispanics are 50 percent less likely to engage in violent crimes than non-Hispanics. Yes they do commit crimes — they are people, but you cannot label them all as murderers, rapist, drug dealers, etc. If this analysis is used, what are we left with when most serious violent crime is committed by non-Hispanics? I cannot recall one illegal alien being a mass shooter here in the U.S. Do you remember Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Columbine, Sandy Hook and other affected communities? Quit buying into all of the racist and divisive rhetoric coming out of the swamp called our nation’s capital.
As for me, I will judge people by their actions versus the color of their skin or where they come from. Hoping and praying I do not offend anyone but that we treat each other with respect and dignity.
Miguel M. Leon, Payson
(1) comment
MIguel, I agree with the sentiment in your letter. I agree that Latinos who have come here within the laws have a stellar record of enhancing our country..Unfortunately many of the illegals who have come here in violation of the law have continued their disdain for the law as puppets of the drug cartels and corrupt government officials. It is totally wrong to conflate the two groups as the same simply due to their similar heritage. Actually, the Latino and black communities have been the most negatively impacted victims of this invasion. While the illegal immigrants have not generally been the creators of mass murder, they have a ten to one likelihood of committing felonious murders, rapes and assaults than the legal Latino community. I separate the two groups and I hope that you can also.
