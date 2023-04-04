Treatment of water board members appalling

I am truly mystified that in America we have a group that is spreading rumors without facts and are judging, condemning, and then essentially executing a person. I am appalled by the behavior of some Pine residents. I was raised that In America a person is innocent until proven guilty. This standard of justice was not applied to Ray Headings and Sharon Hillman, two board members of the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District (PSWID).
There has not been an investigation, nor the opportunity to present their side the complaints. Instead, they have been yelled at in meetings, castigated, bullied, and had libel spread without a hearing or investigation. The group of people that are most vocal have set themselves up as judge, jury, and executioner. Instead of meeting with the board, presenting their complaints and or facts in a civilized manner, they have spread multiple rumors and incited out of control anger.
Please understand that I am not saying that there should not be an investigation, and if there is wrongdoing then there should be justified actions taken. I am saying that they have not been provided a conducive atmosphere to answer or discuss the complaints leveled at them. Also, having been in management I know that there are subjects that they cannot discuss due to confidentiality. Human resource employee issues are never discussed in an open forum. Also, open meeting laws prevent them from voicing an opinion, but that they take the suggestion or complaint and discuss it in an executive meeting. Due to these situations their hands are tied. Do you think it is a fair fight when one person has their hands tied behind their back and therefore, they cannot defend themselves? The sad part is that the loudest and most vocal voice is that of Reski and he knows they cannot discuss those issues as he was on the board.
I know Reski has stated multiple times that he has a 30-year plan to obtain water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir at a cost of $85 million dollars. In my extensive research, I read the Mogollon Rim Study and it specifically stated that it would be cost prohibitive for Pine-Strawberry to obtain water due to the extreme terrain. I to had been in contact with Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly’s office long before he had. It was learned that money is not readily available. In fact, it is loans and not grants. Unfortunately, PSWID would not qualify for the loans as they already are using loans to work on the infrastructure and to drill a new deep well.
I am very saddened by how residents have “handled” their complaints, and how several people have been treated. I feel that this is a stain on our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!