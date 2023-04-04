Treatment of water board members appalling

I am truly mystified that in America we have a group that is spreading rumors without facts and are judging, condemning, and then essentially executing a person. I am appalled by the behavior of some Pine residents. I was raised that In America a person is innocent until proven guilty. This standard of justice was not applied to Ray Headings and Sharon Hillman, two board members of the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District (PSWID).

