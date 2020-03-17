Editor:
The Feb. 25 Roundup published an article about the efforts of the committee studying the fire code. It appears that the attempt is to develop one fire code that addresses building requirements and landscaping.
The article contains the following statement:
“Firewise seeks to remove the direct danger to the home by pushing most vegetation five (5) feet away from direct contact with the home. In the next 30-foot-wide zone, landscaping should include shorter ornamental trees, bushes and ground cover. Then in the next 100 feet, landscaping can include the ponderosas, pinyons and junipers.”
I have taken the time to observe the various subdivisions and housing developments throughout town and have noticed that most lots with a house do not have 30 feet from the dwelling to the property line. Based on the above recommendation, this would mean that most trees within the town limits would have to be removed; really? You can Google the following information:
Trees clean the air: Trees help cleanse the air by intercepting airborne particles, reducing heat, and absorbing such pollutants as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Trees remove this air pollution by lowering air temperature, through respiration, and by retaining particulates.
Since most fires start at ground level. A code that requires all dead material (pinecones, needles, leaves, dead branches etc.) to be removed seems like a good initial step. Likewise removing all tree branches that are within 4 feet of the ground seems reasonable, considering that even if a fire started on the ground, it would be less likely to jump up to a branch that is above 4 feet.
From my observations, there is more than enough forest trash laying around that would be considered a fire hazard within the town limits at this time to keep most of us busy for a while. Maybe it is time to address the problem in smaller steps rather than try to tackle it all at once and include building codes as well.
Separate the building code issue from the landscaping code and maybe something could be approved that can be enforced. There have been many attempts to come up with the all-inclusive solution to no avail. Let’s make it reasonable and maybe it can be supported.
Richard Meyer, Payson
