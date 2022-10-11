If Arizona becomes a dictatorship after the 2022 general election, a main cause will be a phenomenon called “tribalism.”
A tribal Republican votes only for Republicans. A tribal Democrat votes only for Democrats. As an independent, I have always voted for both Republicans and Democrats; therefore, I am not a tribal voter.
But this year tribal voting comes down to a lie versus the truth. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden say they won the 2020 presidential election. One of them is lying. What happens when some people are fooled and believe the liar? If these believers are candidates for office, they will make lying the way of governance. This is the way of dictatorship.
If Donald Trump is lying, if he is using “The Big Lie,” his return to office would make lying the way of governance for all of America. In Arizona, Trump’s believers, Republican Mark Finchem is running for secretary of state, Republican Kari Lake is running for governor, and Republican Abe Hamadeh is running for attorney general. They have demanded that voting in Arizona be “fixed,” as they threaten, “once and for all.” After they have “fixed” voting, only Trump believers will ever take office in Arizona, regardless if a non-Trump Republican, a Democrat, or an independent has more votes. That is not all.
After Roe v. Wade was struck down, a Pima County judge reinstated an 1864 territorial law banning all abortions except those where the mother was in danger of dying. Emma Thompson, a 14-year-old Tucson girl has juvenile idiopathic arthritis and takes a medication named Methotrexate. At a much higher dose than Emma’s, Methotrexate can end a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. Emma’s pharmacist refused to fill her prescription because of the 1864 law.
This is the double whammy if Finchem, Lake, and Hamadeh reach office. Not only will voting end, the 1864 law will have even more extreme strictures added to it.
If you are a tribal Republican, this is the time to see beyond your party, to see the impending dictatorship. If you are a tribal Republican woman, this is the time to see the end of women’s reproductive health rights.
For the first time in your life, if you are a tribal Republican, this is the time to vote for Democrat Adrian Fontes for secretary of state, Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor, and Democrat Kris Mayes for attorney general.
(1) comment
Amen [love]
