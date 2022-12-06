Editor:

Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. Whether they go to church is as irrelevant as their political party. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above, or below evidence. Do they put Tribe above Truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves.

