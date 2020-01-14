Editor:
I want to give our president the benefit of the doubt. But he continues to disappoint me. The latest is the Soleimani killing. He says it needed done. Maybe he is right.
What I do know is that he owes the U.S. citizens an explanation why. If it is a matter of national security then get a group of politicians from both sides in a secure room and tell them why. If they come out and say it was necessary then I thank the president for keeping us safe. But my problem is that the man has lied so many times that at this point I just do not believe him. I do hope I am wrong.
Gary Altman, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!