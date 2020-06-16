Editor:
This note is in regards to the ATV accident recently where two men died and a teenage boy was trapped in the wreckage. Due to the lack of extrication equipment, a considerable length of time elapsed before the boy was extricated.
In addition to hoses, I would think extrication equipment would also be very important items every firetruck should be equipped with.
Jim Cooper, Payson
