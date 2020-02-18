Editor:
Recently, President Trump was acquitted of charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Democrats knew that President Trump could not be impeached with their weak charges and a Republican majority in the Senate. Their goal has always been to resist and obstruct everything related to President Trump — at the detriment of the American people.
Their second goal was to drive down President Trump’s approval ratings to force a resignation. They hoped the monthslong impeachment process would do that. It utterly failed. The president’s approval ratings continue to rise — stunning Democrats. Today, President Trump enjoys his highest ratings since the inauguration.
Let’s review the charges. First, abuse of power. A weak charge. It is based on the temporary pause of “lethal” military aid to Ukraine — Javelin anti-tank missiles. (Remember, Obama refused to provide any “lethal” weapons to Ukraine for eight years even as Russia was invading and taking a THIRD of the country.)
Democrats assert that President Trump “strong armed” the Ukrainian president in a telephone call to initiate an investigation into former vice president Biden’s son. The telephone transcripts prove that he didn’t.
No quid pro quo occurred. The aid was delivered — and prior to the congressionally mandated delivery date.
Trump had a legal right to be concerned about loss of aid due to corruption. U.S law requires assurances from a foreign country that no corruption will occur. Further, U.S. law requires investigation of any reported corruption related to U.S. aid.
President Trump was also legitimately concerned about the involvement of Ukraine on the 2016 election. Ukraine released the “black book” of dirt on his campaign manager Paul Manafort who was forced to resign early in the campaign. Clearly election interference.
As to former Vice President Joe Biden, he became fair game for a campaign issue when he publicly confessed, on video, to a “quid pro quo” demand to the Ukrainians (while he was in office!) demanding they fire the prosecutor investigating his son or they would not get $1 billion in aid. He also violated U.S. law with that demand.
In the end, the House of Representatives delivered a weak case to the Senate and could not demonstrate a crime occurred.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
(1) comment
Trump is still impeached. Trump was not "acquitted". Trump is guilty of the charges. The Republican House and Senate are both filled with cowardly liars!
Everyone knows the truth, but power and party loyalty to the worst president ever still rules the Republican party...WHY?
