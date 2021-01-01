Editor:
Recent letters in the Roundup are long on hateful attitudes toward President Trump and well short of any editorial impartiality.
Here are perfect examples of what I am talking about: “Tyrannical government” is the headline for one, and “Another Venezuela” is the headline for the other.
Both infer President Trump is some kind of a tyrant: One, suggesting the “future tyrannical government” concern expressed by Mayor Morrissey is here already and lives in Washington. (Really? Where in Washington?) The other suggests claims by the Republicans and Trump that a Biden presidency would result in our nation becoming another Venezuela are correct, but that the part of Venezuelan dictator Madura is being played by President Trump (which is simply a contradiction in terms).
It seems, for publication in the Roundup, a letter doesn’t have to make sense. It only has to vilify President Trump.
I would like to ask these letter writers a very specific question: What has President Trump, or the Trump administration, done to earn such hate? What has he done to earn the title of “tyrant”? In what way is your life more oppressed, your ability to earn a decent living diminished, your right to property, your free speech, your right to travel, or any other freedoms restricted, by his administration?
In what way are you harmed by bringing our troops home from endless wars overseas? In what way is requiring other nations to pay their fair share of the costs of NATO is taking money out of your pocket? In what way is rescinding Obama’s payoff of several billion dollars in cash to Iran, for which he apparently received a kickback, hurting your pocketbook? In what way is requiring China to conduct trade on a level playing field, instead of ripping us off to the tune of billions of dollars a year, reducing your living standard?
For what reason can you be annoyed by the prosecution of politicians and their families who turn themselves into millionaires by refusing foreign aid to another country unless the country provides kickbacks — bribes — to the politician’s families?
Have you ever wondered how politicians become millionaires? Now you know. Do you now want such a thief issuing Executive Orders restricting your liberties?
What backs up your claims of tyranny from the Trump administration? Leftist propaganda and fake news from CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and now, unfortunately, Fox News? Maybe you should investigate those claims instead of letting empty talking heads do your thinking for you.
Donald L. Cline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!