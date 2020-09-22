Editor:
I would like to comment on a letter in your paper of Sept. 1 — that Trump was the worst thing to happen to our country in her 70 years on this planet. Well, in my 90 years on the planet, I have not seen a better one than President Trump.
I am a Republican, but I have voted Democrat in my 90 years. But never again!
She seems to forget all the Democrat corruption — and there has been plenty. She must get all her information from the internet, which is biased.
I say a vote for the Democratic Party is against everything America stands for. Hello Communism!
And the woman running for vice president is against everything America stands for — even to aborting babies up to full term and some of the people she said were in prison have been exonerated.
If President Trump walked on water across the Potomac, his critics would say, “Trump can’t swim!”
Kathryn Ehrlich
Great letter Kathryn!
The media is against him, social media and the internet are against him, the left is against him, and look at all he has accomplished, at the expense of his personal fortune, while not taking a paycheck. The behavior is shameful. You're either American or you're democrat. Trump 2020!
Jack
