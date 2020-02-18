Trump fake news
Editor:
Recently, President Trump held a news conference (only for his supporters) and held up a copy of The Washington Post with The headline in bold letters: TRUMP ACQUITTED! This was interesting since President Trump, from the day he was elected, has labeled everything The Washington Post has printed as FAKE NEWS. So, the only conclusion I can take from his touting this headline is that he is admitting that he is GUILTY of all charges! I guess we didn’t need witnesses after all to get to the truth!
Dean Martinson, Payson
