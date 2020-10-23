Editor:
By gosh and by golly ... it’s just unbelievable! Apparently Trump has at long last united American citizens. Over 27 million votes have already been cast. Georgia has reported voters standing in line for eight hours to vote for their choice. To use one of Trump’s favorite words, “Incredible!”
Of course, which candidate is receiving the most votes has yet to be known.
I wonder if Trump is looking for another day job.
Paul Penning, Payson
