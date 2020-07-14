Editor:

This paper often prints right leaning opinions. Let me add an opinion from a lifelong Democrat who has voted across party lines several times over these long years. Donald Trump is a traitor.

Lisa Vickers, Payson

Ted Paulk

Trump is indeed a traitor. Trump refuses to call out Putin for paying bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers. Viet Vet.

