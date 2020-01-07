Editor:
WAKE UP AMERICA!
Khrushchev predicted how to take over America without firing a shot in the 1950s. Trump is following him step by step! Trump has done exactly what the Russians want. We are no longer united. We are the Divided States of America!
Trump states that it is socialism to support health care for all and gun control. He preaches that it leads to communism. Trump is widening the wealth discrepancy, making the poor poorer. He is 100% siding with Russia and stacking our courts with unqualified justices with right-wing crazies.
Several of Trump’s team have resigned, been fired, and are in prison because of crimes against America. Trump maintains control, replacing anyone who objects to his policies with his friends that have no experience. He supports his BFF Russian leader, Putin, over our own national security!
Just as predicted, the Russians and the rest of the world are laughing at our president. They can’t believe how gullible Americans are ... to the point that today our world nuclear agreement is breaking apart. Iran has responded by resuming some of its nuclear activities, leaving the deal in a tenuous state for the world!
Trump has dumbed down America so that morals and the Ten Commandments of Moses mean nothing. He tells his lies often enough so that people believe everything he says, even when he is clearly lying. Family and friends, on both sides, have followed our leader. We now use bullying, deflection, and insults. Whatever happened to using integrity, respect, and honor when discussing the issues? The truth is long-lost in this daily “Trump Reality Show.”
We have become blind to our own spiritual and moral values. It’s OK to tear children out of the arms of their parents or to remain silent when Trump insults and threatens our war heroes, women, and people of color. He brags that the law doesn’t apply to him, blatantly obstructing justice and refusing to support our Constitution.
People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing. Trump threatens witnesses and hides evidence; even after the truth became obvious to the whole world. Make no mistake. The whole world IS watching! How can you ignore truth just like a frog slowly cooking as the water gets warmer?
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
