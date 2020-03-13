Editor:
Waiting for six hours to get into the Trump rally was an interesting experience. I spoke with many people of different ages and races. These were happy people who were excited to see their president and share the enthusiasm for the current state of affairs. Not one person was complaining.
The president enumerated many of the accomplishments of his administration and thanked the people many times. What was made clear is that he wants to continue to make our lives better and there is no denying that most folks’ lives have improved under this president even if you don’t like him and wouldn’t vote for him.
Congress is the place where things are not getting done. The president alone can’t reform the prescription drug price problem, nor can he fix the surprise medical bills situation. This is the job for Congress to do and they have fiddled away three years airing their grievances and stomping their collective feet. While insurance companies deny millions of claims for insured people and prescription prices soar, Congress has acted as petulant children.
It is past time for Congress to get their hands around these dire health care issues and stop complaining. We pay them well to go to D.C. to represent us and we aren’t getting our money’s worth. They have been too busy working against the president. OK, you had your say and you spent a whole presidential term pushing back and carping, but time is up so tuck your tail between your legs and get busy making things right for the American people.
Harry Sanders, Payson
