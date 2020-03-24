Editor:
Re: Trump’s accomplishments (March 17, Roundup)
I was prompted to write this after reading how Trump has accomplished so much.
His response to the coronavirus pandemic will go down in history as the worst handling of a crisis for an American president.
It will dwarf the Bush response to Katrina which was also a model for lack of leadership.
Unfortunately Trump’s lack of leadership will lead to more cases of the coronavirus and more deaths.
Trump disbanded the pandemic office when he came to power.
As a result we have a serious lack of ventilators and not enough personal protection equipment for our health workers. We do not have enough masks and are asking our workers to use bandannas! REALLY!
South Korea, very early on, got all their business leaders together to plan and manufacture test kits etc. and have currently leveled the curve of coronavirus cases.
We are currently on a similar path as Italy, which is soon going to pass China with corona deaths.
We can still remember when Trump said, “We have 15 cases and it could go to zero.”
As of March 19 we had 10,000 cases as the number of cases of the virus continues to expand exponentially.
Our economy could have a 14% drop in the GDP, the worst since the 1929 depression. It has been the fastest and steepest decline in the history of the stock market.
When Trump was asked how he would rate himself in the handling of the crisis, he said he would be a “10.”
He also said he did not feel responsible, yet he and a lot of his supporters were calling it a hoax, and fake news. Estimates indicate he has lied more than 16,000 times in 3.5 years.
Being fairly ignorant of history, he would not understand the saying that Truman had on his desk — ”The buck stops here!”
He said we would have enough equipment.
WE DON’T.
He said we would have enough test kits and anyone could get a test when they needed it.
ANOTHER LIE.
We do not have enough test kits, necessary to ascertain the scope of this pandemic.
Trump’s accomplishments?
His lack of action and leadership in this crisis indicates his incompetence, his lack of compassion, and the proof that he is unfit to be our president.
Ira Gibel, Pine
