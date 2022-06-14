The January 6th hearing regarding Trump’s attempt to form a dictatorship makes it clear how close we came to losing our democracy. Only brave people like Liz Cheney saved us from a ruthless liar bent on his maniacal quest for power.
The evidence is so clear and overwhelming that no rational person can deny Donald Trump should be in prison. However, there is the Trump cult who will dismiss anything that does not come from Fox News or Tucker Carlson. Reality and factual information no longer have any prominence in our political system. Instead, the politician that can tell the most outrageous lies wins the respect of the cult members who prefer a good conspiracy theory to reality.
Local Republicans are promoting the movie “2000 Mules.” The movie uses distortions and concocted data to claim Trump won the election. Anyone willing to do some research can easily debunk the lies of this movie, but that is not the mindset of the believers. The thirst for conspiracy is insatiable in the Republican Party. The Republican response to facts is ignore them, discredit anyone who uses them, and make up your own.
A major function of the educational system is to teach how to tell fact from fiction. That is why Republicans want to destroy traditional fact-based education. Ignorance is the coin of the Republican realm.
