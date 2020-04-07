Editor:

Trump the leader? Follow the leader? Now I understand how people get lost for days in the forest.

John Barton

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

JackHandy
Jack Handy

John, people get lost because they don't have their TV to tell them what to do.

I can't imagine anybody in recent memory who would be handling this better than President Trump has. Perhaps rooting for the team, or the pilot, instead of wanting the plane to crash with us all on it might be a better plan for a change.

Jack

Report Add Reply
brendahinkley1
Brenda Hinkley

Hi ,we need to be praying for our president, God put him there for us,,God told us if His people who are called by His name would humble themselves and pray, then He would hear from heaven and heal our land

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.