Editor:
I am 91 years old and retired Army. My father served in the Army during World War I, four of my older brothers served in the Army and Navy during World War II, one brother-in-law served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, he was shot down on a bombing mission over Bulgaria and was a prisoner of war, one brother-in-law served in the Merchant Marines during WWII, my brother and I served in the Army during the Korean War. I served during the Vietnam War; my two younger brothers served in the Army during the Cold War, three of my sons have served in the Army, one retired from the Army, two of my brother-in-laws served in the Air Force and the Navy during the Vietnam War. One nephew served in the Air Force, three of my grandsons served in the Army and one of my grandsons served in the Marines during the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. One grandson retired from the Army.
Now we find out that our so called Commander in Chief, with BONE SPURS, calls veterans who served in the military to defend our country “SUCKERS” and the brave men and women and who gave their lives in the defense of our country “LOSERS.” Every veteran should be mad as HELL and let Trump know that we are not going to take his ignorant disrespectful remarks anymore.
As a 91-year-old veteran, if I were to meet Trump, with his BONE SPURS, face to face I would tell him in the strongest language what I think of him for calling my 21 family members and relatives including myself “SUCKERS” for serving honorably and faithfully in the military in defense of our great country.
Any veteran who supports Trump, the con artist and liar, after he called you a “SUCKER,” should seriously consider who they want in the White House for the next four years.
Trump is unfit to be the president of the United States and commander in chief of the Armed Forces.
To quote Bob Woodward “Trump is the wrong man for the job.”
Ralph Lenzmeier
(1) comment
Ralph,
With all due respect, the article that brought these so called comments to light was a total hit piece without a single source named out of dozens of anonymous sources claiming to have heard these disparaging remarks. People who deal with President Trump daily came out in his defense, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who recently authored his own unflattering book about the President.
This story, and the claims, went away as fast as they appeared. The President has done more for vets, and has shown more respect for vets, than anyone in that office in decades.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!