Trump would have stopped Putin

Editor:

No surprise … just another criminal action. Russia hit Ukraine with all the forces they had in place.

Biden immediately gets on TV and states that we had tried all the “good faith efforts” we could, to no avail. Ridiculous!

Now he talks about the numerous sanctions he and all the other NATO countries are putting in place. Too little too late — Putin is laughing in our face.

I’m not a Republican, but think it’s obvious to any intelligent person that our previous president would have stopped Putin in his tracks long before it even got close to this outcome.

I’m not going to rant and rave without common sense, I’m simply a United States citizen who is aware of the ignorant people in charge of our country’s decisions. Many citizens of other countries are physically suffering the results.

Ginger Jeffers, Pine

Recommended for you

(1) comment

browns
Ted Paulk

Donald Trump is Putin's puppet...The whole world knows this. Those who still trust the guy who told over 30,000 lies in 4 years, paid a star $30,000 while his wife was pregnant, sold condos to Russian oligarchs (crooks), started two fake charities and a fake university...which he was charged for and paid fines...

What is your moral compass?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.