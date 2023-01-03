Editor:
“I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.”
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:41 am
Donald Trump, Jan. 20, 2017
“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False and Fraudulent Elections!”
Donald Trump, Dec. 3, 2022
The president of the United States swears to do only one job: to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.
A dictator of the United States has only one ultimate goal: to terminate the Constitution of the United States.
Except for Donald Trump, every president of the United States (from any political party) who was defeated in the election for a second term of office accepted his defeat and conceded. This has been the pride and the absolutely necessary act for American democracy. Without it, every sitting president would be a potential tyrant, a would-be dictator bent on eliminating all elections and all voters, and if successful, a de facto dictator who would then become a de jure dictator by terminating “all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
No Congress. Only the dictator.
No laws, courts, judges, and juries. Only the dictator.
No Constitution. Only the dictator.
Donald Trump brought 61 cases to court claiming election fraud. Trump lost all these cases because he could not present any actual evidence of any election fraud. When no fact and no evidence can be found or “manufactured,” what does a would-be dictator do?
He lies.
Propaganda does work. If a lie, even the most egregious, bald-faced lie is told unremittingly, vulnerable people believe it. They then repeat the lie, unremittingly. The number of the bamboozled increases until all those who can be bamboozled are bamboozled.
Donald Trump lied.
But now he has inadvertently revealed the truth.
He will terminate the Constitution.
To become the absolute de jure dictator of the United States.
Thomas Dunning, Payson
