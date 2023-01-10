“Truth is treason in the empire of lies.” The truth doesn’t always feel good. The truth is often ugly and uncomfortable. The truth hurts. Ron Paul wrote a well-read book titled, “Revolution: A Manifesto.” “This Much Is True: You Have Been Lied To.” The book, lays case for the need of individual liberty. Including the dangers. Some erode its protection. Among threats, a sophisticated and malicious dishonesty reigns in America. He famously quotes: “Truth is treason in the empire of lies ... This “strategy of untruth” has proven quite popular in American politics. Team One tells the people what they want to hear, people vote them in. Team One doesn’t follow through on most of it, but takes steps toward additional power, by creating discontent among the people. Then the other team tells people what they want to hear, the people vote them in, they don’t follow through on most of it, but take steps toward additional power and so, on and so forth. This cycle of dishonesty has been turning now for over 200 years in America with a resulting chaotic snowball of deceit. Each team knows there are millions of mindless partisans who would support them no matter what they do. All they must do is tell them what they want to hear. Many people are simply apathetic about the truth. That is why politicians feel so free to lie with impunity. “The Sword of Truth.” In each book is a rule which the main characters embrace as proverbial truth and use to direct their life actions. “People will believe a lie because they want to believe it’s true. People’s heads are full of facts, and beliefs, and most of it is false, yet they think it all true. People rarely know truth, and yet they are confident they do, and so are all the easier to fool. “If we want to live in a free society, we need to start asking serious questions once again. People should be skeptical of everything politicians are telling us. It is our right and responsibility to vigilantly protect ourselves from such wolves. We live in the information age where it is relatively easy to fact-check what any politician is saying. Learn how to know and tell the truth. Orwell’s original quote: “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!