Editor:
Darlene Younker, in a letter to the editor (9-18-20), deserves a response. It is her contention that the Town of Payson should not have had to pay legal expenses for the council’s misguided efforts to dismiss Payson’s legally appointed RCEA board members. Full disclosure, I am one of the town’s three RCEA members.
The fact remains that a majority of town council members led by Mayor Morrissey decided to vote for dismissal, thereby committing a potentially illegal act. A federal judge hearing the case brought by the RCEA as plaintiff issued an immediate temporary restraining order (TRO) against the council. In the judge’s opinion, the actions taken by the four council members were probably not defensible and an agreement to settle the case was reached with the RCEA. The town agreed to pay the RCEA’s legal expenses ... costing the citizens of Payson more than $57,000. The council members who did not vote to dismiss obviously knew better and yet they all received the same legal advice.
During the Aug. 27 council meeting, Jim Ferris, in an unintelligible statement, tried to make the case that the town’s attorneys did not provide proper guidance in regards to the council actions and subsequent votes to dismiss. Darlene Younker parroted his line of reasoning in what seems to be a coordinated attempt to deflect blame onto the town’s contract attorneys for the totally avoidable legal expenses.
What makes this so inexcusable is that the town’s attorneys, experts in the field of municipal law, could not publicly defend themselves nor divulge what advice they gave the council members behind closed doors. Those discussions, whether or not to dismiss RCEA members, between the council and its attorneys were held in numerous executive sessions which are strictly confidential. Knowing this, Ferris and Younker pounced ... knowing they could never be challenged publicly by anyone in those meetings. Their actions are indefensible and show to what extent they will go to cast blame on others while always claiming to take the high road. Morrissey, Ferris and Deborah Rose (a candidate for council in the upcoming runoff and a Morrissey supporter) consistently claim they work for the people. This episode demonstrates just the opposite.
Larry Sugarman, Payson
