Editor:
Ask yourself, what is the motivation that drives people to limit who gets to vote? What motivates people to make voting more difficult? Really, ask yourself why.
How about this, the only people that get to vote are college educated property owners that have a minimum income of over $250,000 per household and no more than two children. Does that work for you? Or maybe just women should get to vote.
Let’s look at who has worked the hardest to get the right to vote ... let’s see ... that would be the newest citizens. Yes, the most recent immigrants that have sacrificed so much to get here, a land of opportunity that allows all citizens the right to participate in the democracy. Oops, did I really mean ALL citizens? Oh, I guess I did ... ALL citizens. When the right to vote is impacted by laws that make it more difficult, it just means the lawmakers are afraid. Afraid of the actual people having the actual voice that may remove them from their position of power. The fact that they represent only a fraction of the population drives them to empower only those that agree with their perception of the world. If you think your vote is more important than somebody else’s, you are wrong.
What we need is a national movement that guarantees every citizen has an easy pathway to vote. We should be working to make it as easy as possible. The Arizona Legislature is trying to go backwards. They are working to make voting more difficult. That is WRONG! They are afraid of the voting public. What we should be afraid of is a legislature that is trying to take the power away from voters.
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
