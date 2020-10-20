Editor:
There are an estimated 5 million first-time gun owners this year and gun sales are up over 100%. Nobody knows for sure but there appears to be around 400 million firearms circulating around America. The most popular rifle in our country is the AR-15, with over 15 million (and the number is growing every day) in American hands. Sportsman’s Warehouse in Mesa has experienced customers standing in line 20 to 30 deep waiting to buy a gun.
Many Americans consider gun ownership to not only be a right codified in the Constitution but a liberty no less important than free speech, the right to be secure in our persons and property and all rights preserved in our land of freedom. In fact, many of us link our right to bear arms to all other rights that we cherish. The gun is deeply entrenched in American society. The Constitution would have been dead in the water without the Bill of Rights; which were adopted as an absolute rejection of British tyranny.
So, when the likes of Mark Kelly, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talk about “common sense” gun legislation they are advocating taking your AR-15s, because they call them “militaristic” guns. If you own a pistol that has a more than a 10-round magazine you will be in violation of the law. You will have to get the government’s permission to give a family heirloom gun to your son. They will call that “universal background checks.”
How do these politicians think they can implement their gun grabbing plans? We’re not inclined to just give up or sell our guns to the government. Try to buy an AR-15 from a gun owner? Good luck with that. When their gun control laws pass, they will be turning otherwise law-abiding citizens into criminals. I fear many Americans will not consent to being governed in this way.
For my gun owning Democrat friends, if I am wrong call me on it.
I believe that the Spirit of 1776 still resides deeply in our hearts and those wanting to take your guns ought to take that into consideration.
Gordon H. Gartner, Payson
