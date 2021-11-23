Looking at the Nov. 18 agenda. I am especially concerned and opposed to two items — B-4 and F-1.
Item B-4 addresses the adjustment of the employment contract for the still new Town Manager Troy Smith. It appears some have been manipulated into believing that he walks on water, but I think he should demonstrate his heavenly attributes publicly prior to genuflecting. I find it mind-bending that any member of the council believes Mr. Smith is deserving a salary DOUBLE that of Arizona governor. Mr. Smith seemed ecstatic a year ago to be selected as our town manager. It now appears he is simply using Payson as a springboard to future career advancements while accruing a salary well above what was published or warranted.
In addition to the irrational situation above, somehow this new employee has convinced you he is worthy of an increase while demonstrating he is unable to perform the duties conducted by every previous town manager unless the town hired a deputy town manager AND an assistant to the deputy. To further the made in Hollywood script reminiscent of the Bernie Madoff story, the town manager created a town budget allocating a 70% INCREASE in his department. It is a slap in the face of hard-working Payson residents to see this unwise use of their confiscated taxes.
This council meeting will hear testimony by staff that our roads are substandard and crumbling, that our restrooms at Rumsey Park are broken, and we cannot afford to repair Taylor Pool for the residents. Town Manager Smith cavalierly dismissed the concern that town property was out of compliance with its own town code, saying there was no money in the budget for fuels reduction on town properties. No money to protect private properties from catastrophic fires, but plenty of money to overpay the town manager?
The other item on the agenda that is past the ridiculous and borders on the sublime is Item F-1. For the council to support the harebrained and potentially destructive resolution concocted by one uninformed, data deficient, irrational and politically naive individual without a deep analysis of the potential destruction of good state governance for the next decade is naive at best. This should be on the anti-consent agenda and defeated without further discussion.
I pray that further reflection on these items would occur and strongly advocate both of them being removed or rejected.
Phillip L Mason, Sr., president, Rim Country Chapter Arizona Republican Assembly
Go Phil / Before I asked for a raise I would have at least tried to repair the pool for the kiddies . Growing Government and Bureaucracy always leaves the kids behind . 🤯
