Editor:
There are about 150 million U.S. citizens who are technically, constitutionally eligible to run for president in 2020. And these two clowns (you know who) are the best choices we can come up with? An adolescent, wannabe dictator or a bumbling, empty suit politician! That hut on a beach in Fiji is looking better every day.
Ned Schall, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!