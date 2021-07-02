Editor:
Re: letter, “Two-party system not working” Roundup, June 25. Paul Penning wrote, “Our nation’s democracy is in undeniable jeopardy.”
Many people are unaware that the word “democracy” does not appear in the U.S. Constitution or even the Declaration of Independence, and, in fact, the Founders of our nation had studied democracies and wanted no part of them.
James Madison, writing in what later became the Federalist Papers, told of the failures of democracy throughout history:
“A common passion or interest will, in almost every case, be felt by a majority of the whole; a communication and concert result from the form of government itself; and there is nothing to check the inducements to sacrifice the weaker party or an obnoxious individual. Hence it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” —James Madison, Federalist No. 10
Observing the current political climate in the U.S., are we not in precisely the circumstances described by James Madison two-plus centuries ago? Are we not suffering turbulence and contention and the loss of personal security and rights to property in several major metropolitan centers where the fans of mob rule — democracy — are depriving others of their liberties under the rule of law?
The problem is not the two-party system. The problem is that one of the two major parties does not believe in either liberty or the rule of law, and quite a few members of the other party don’t have the understanding or backbone to put a stop to it.
The United States was and remains the only nation in 25 centuries to have been founded upon principles of personal, individual, liberty under the rule of law: Governance by the rule of law supported by the people, not governance by the arbitrary whims of tyrants whose supporters thought they had a divine right to govern.
Today, one political party is doing everything it can possibly do to destroy those principles and restore our nation first to mob rule, and then to the autocratic, powerful rule of arbitrary tyrants, and the majority of the other party refuses to stand up for the principles that made our nation free and the most prosperous nation in the history of the world.
Donald Cline, Star Valley
