Editor:
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center in Payson is holding two events on May 7. At 9:30, we will dedicate our newly purchased Dean Younker Memorial building. Dean volunteered hundreds of hours to New Beginnings managing the renovation of the building, and continuing its maintenance. He was a beloved husband, father, and faithful servant of the Lord. Please join us at 111 E. Frontier St. as we honor his legacy.
We also pay tribute to many courageous citizens in our community who have demonstrated a loving regard for the unborn and their precious families, preventing the deaths of innocent unborn children through their selfless donations of time, talents, and finances. Others have stood in the gap to save every child possible through adoption of babies and children.
From 10 a.m. to noon, please join us for our March For Life sign waving on the sidewalks along 87, from the Sawmill shopping center to Bonita Street. Feel free to make your own positive, life-affirming, brief sign, written in bold letters. Or pick up a sign at New Beginnings.
This summer, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a 2018 challenge to a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. It’s very possible the court will also overturn Roe v. Wade. This would give authority to the states to decide their own laws governing abortion.
Already, states are anticipating the reversal, passing laws that either restrict or expand access to abortion. Arizona’s Governor Ducey recently signed an abortion bill that would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion after 15 weeks. Texas, Florida, Kentucky, and several other states are passing similar laws.
Some states have either passed or are considering laws that would allow live birth abortions, and California is considering bills in which a person could not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty if they withheld care from either a full-term or premature infant — born alive — who subsequently dies due to lack of care. That’s infanticide.
More and more people understand that abortion terminates the life of an innocent human being. In a recent study, 96% of 5,577 biologists affirmed that human life begins at fertilization. According to the study, the sample of biologists was predominantly non-religious (63%), liberal (89%), Democrat (92%), and pro-choice (85%).
For more information, call 928-474-7466 or email beginningspayson@gmail.com.
Anita Christy, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!