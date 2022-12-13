U.S. Constitution Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Hey, private citizen Trump, I only taught U.S. Constitution for 30+ years. I must have missed the section in which the Constitution can be TERMINATED and allows us to APPOINT you president!I have a copy in front of me and I still can’t find it. Give me hint, Donnie!Ned Schall, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Constitution Politics Copy Hint Donnie Hey Citizen Trump Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories New mayor, councilors take their seats County hopes to improve federal grant success with consultant State, national, local economy add jobs Flu, RSV respiratory viruses taking off Mayor Tom Morrissey says goodbye after two terms Latest Stories New mayor, councilors take their seats Christmas Bird Count at Tonto National Monument Wreaths Across America Rim event Saturday Group celebrates Small Business Saturday with Santa ‘Midway’ showing fills two theaters Saying goodbye to another dear friend after 17 years County hopes to improve federal grant success with consultant MHA contributes $7.1 million in 2022 Schools suing state to increase funding State forestry gets county office space in Payson Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor What’s going on here? Dec. 15th is Bill of Rights Day U.S. Constitution Payson Fire Department Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Mental health survival tips for the holiday season Arizona’s housing shortfall is real but so is progress, including in rural communities Stamp Designs Can’t Paper Over Postal Problems Morrissey stood his watch Columnists A genuine piece of good luck – Part 2 A genuine piece of good luck The most beautiful thing in the world A very special song – Part 2 A very special song Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Community Wellness & Education Community Health Fair Thank You Cardiology Specialist Ali A. Askari, M.D. Big O Tires ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Banner Sleep Center Arizona Public Service Dr. Jaber Abawi Santa's Workshop in the Pines The Overcomers Fellowship Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Grow Your Business Merry Christmas from Gila County Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Covid-19 & Flu Vaccination Clinic Register for Spring Classes at EAC Community Christmas Eve Service EAC Employment Opportunities Sawmill Theatres Fine Art by Roxanne Almblade St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Tax Credit KPIH Rim Catholic Radio Mesa Temple Christmas Lights Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!