So, Putin has now invaded Ukraine. Again … raise your hand if you can remember any of the “crippling” sanctions that Obama imposed against Russia when Putin seized the Crimea. Boy, those sanctions really sapped Russian military strength and ambition, didn’t they?
The pattern could not be clearer. Obama was president of the United States and Putin seized the Crimea. Biden is president of the United States and Putin is seizing the Ukraine. Trump was president of the United States and Putin kept his hands to himself. Do you detect a trend? I sure do!
Putin understands strength, and he understands weakness. He sees weakness and acts. He sees strength and is restrained. Feel free to contradict me, but please don’t bring up that wholly discredited, Hillary-inspired “Russian Collusion” myth; Special Prosecutor Durham has hammered the last nail in that particular coffin.
Now, how about those “Biden Sanctions” — did you know that none of the sanctions will affect Russian oil exports? The principal source of the money Putin needs to continue his aggression? By letting Putin continue to sell oil to the United States, our government is enabling the continued slaughter of Ukrainian women and children.
What can we do, here in little Payson, far removed from Washington. Here’s an idea – clip this letter from the Roundup, paste it onto a letter of your own, and mail copies to Senators Kelly and Sinema, and to Representative Gosar. If each of them gets several hundred copies, thoughts might occur to them.
