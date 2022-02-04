Ukrainian border Feb 4, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Does anyone else think that Putin is spending billions of rubles on the Ukrainian border just to see what Biden will do? Ned Schall, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billion Putin Ruble Ned Schall Editor Border Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Payson mayor running for a third term Star Valley mayor resigns after DUI arrest Gila County to reopen COVID testing center Winds damage Christopher Creek trailers, utilities Hashknife riders carry on annual tradition Latest Stories Payson mayor running for a third term Star Valley mayor resigns after DUI arrest Death doula: Helping to provide a ‘good death’ County gets more money to fight opioid epidemic Forest Service announces critical thinning projects County getting $12.2 million for watershed protection Kaitie’s Closet helps 28 in January Gila County to reopen COVID testing center Winds damage Christopher Creek trailers, utilities COVID vaccines and boosters virtually eliminate risk of death Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor On the wrong track Re: Voting rights Sign ordinance Good intentions, unintended consequences Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Columnists Things I never dreamt I would see - Part 4 Things I never dreamt I would see - Part 3 Things I never dreamt I would see – Part 2 Things I never dreamt I would see Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Stay in Your Home with Mortgage Assistance Dr. Jaber Abawi Berkshire Hathaway Recruiting Agents Rosati's Team Member of the Month Berkshire Hathaway - Egor Hunka Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Like & Follow Gila County Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic JARS Cannibis Self Storage Rentals Grief Support Group SaveTheBrains.com Delicious Cafe Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Entrusted Pets Cremation Adventures of Lil' Cub in "Mercy Flight" Lundgren Fitness - Private Studio At the Rim Team Ponderosa Bible Church Ponderosa Bible Church Kitchens and Closets by DEA St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall Diamond Quality Beef Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing?
