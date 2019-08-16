Unacceptable any place else but Payson
Editor:
A few questions.
Is it true the PUSD initiated the “who makes your Longhorn mascot uniform” conversation with the University of Texas? If so, why do they continue to let the public believe the U of T came after us?
Is it true the U of T has told PUSD that they have no problem with the original Payson High School Longhorn logo with the facial features? If so, why would we spend money changing out to a completely new logo?
At the last council meeting a couple town councilors defended the Payson street department, and the outside contractor, stating that they were happy with the slurry/paving street project that leaves permanent tire tracks on our streets.
I wonder, would they accept this kind of work if it was their personal driveway, and they were spending their own money?
In my opinion, this would not be acceptable any place else but Payson.
Why is that?
Scott Helmer, Payson
