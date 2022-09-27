UnAmerican, appalling, undemocratic Sep 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:When the Nazis came to power in 1933, there was freedom of the press. By 1934, they had abolished freedom of speech and press.Be warned, with people like Wendy Rogers in our government, we will lose these rights.Press SHOULD NEVER be banned from any public meetings. Her action is unAmerican, undemocratic and disgusting.It this who you want to represent you?Marjorie Oldenkamp, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Pine-Strawberry residents seek perimeter trail Fire districts hope voters pass Prop 310 to fill coffers Taste at the Bridge captures intimate ties between a place and a community From one Marine to another Tonto Apache celebrate recognition, honor history Latest Stories Still time for fifth graders to enter essay contest Pine-Strawberry residents seek perimeter trail Fire districts hope voters pass Prop 310 to fill coffers Taste at the Bridge captures intimate ties between a place and a community From one Marine to another Tonto Apache celebrate recognition, honor history Greenback Valley Ranch celebrates 150 years Harper Rhea Hale birth Presbyterians host International Peacemaker It’s fall and the season for apples (and bacon, of course) Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Wendy Rogers Irrefutable facts Respect for the flag Look at both sides Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through – Part 3 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through – Part 2 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through A day I will never forget EAA Young Eagles take flight Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rim Country Health Rehab Therapy Rim Country Health Team Transforms Lives Perfect Paws Pop-up Pet Grooming Reserve our community room Wilde Wealth Management Group Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Rosati's Team Member of the Month Krispy Krunchy Chicken Town of Payson Run-off Election A Taste at the Bridge Women's March Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare RR Miracle Ear RR front strip Mogollon Sporting Association Eastern Arizona College Big O Tires Gila County Tax Notice Integricare 2x3 Tonto Community Concert Association Great opportunity in Star Valley Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Humane Society of Central Arizona Holy Nativity Catholic Church Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Pistoll Annie's Boutique Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute,
