Unexpected help appreciated

Coming home on Sept. 1 after the storm, I found my beautiful pine tree uprooted and laying in the street. It was Sunday, Monday was a holiday, and I was leaving on vacation early Tuesday morning. What as I going to do?
First, several friends came to my house and began cutting branches when a miracle happened. Two town employees, Houston and LeRoy, came by and said they were there to take the tree off the street and sidewalk.
They were kind, helpful and professional and they completely cleaned up the mess the tree had made. The town is very lucky to have such wonderful employees.
A big thank you to my friends who offered to help and especially Houston and LeRoy for their hard work that allowed me to go on vacation Tuesday morning.
Peggy Malecha
