We received in the mail last week, a letter sent to Payson homeowners by name. This letter was a sales pitch for insurance to cover exterior water service lines. Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) is a private, for-profit company which by its own definition is “an independent company separate from your local utility or community.”
I am quite certain that any one of a number of private, for-profit companies would dearly love to partner with a town and be given the opportunity to send their sales pitch out to a captive audience of 15,000 or more.
I am very unhappy that the town shared the mailing list of all Payson homeowners, BY NAME, with a private company!
Who got the kickback from SLWA for this?
Kim Chittick
