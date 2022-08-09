Editor:

The voters of Payson have created a mayoral runoff between the two weakest people running for the position. The current mayor has signed not one, but two non-disclosure agreements with an outside, organization while he was mayor, meaning that his entire term is owned not by the people who elected him, but by someone who has kept secret their own interests. The next choice is a former councilman who was living illegally on the property of yet another former councilman and his wife, a new councilman, until recently. Perhaps the voters should know about FCC regulations that have been broken and money paid by the town to a shell corporation in order to skirt yet more FCC regulations.

