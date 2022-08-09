The voters of Payson have created a mayoral runoff between the two weakest people running for the position. The current mayor has signed not one, but two non-disclosure agreements with an outside, organization while he was mayor, meaning that his entire term is owned not by the people who elected him, but by someone who has kept secret their own interests. The next choice is a former councilman who was living illegally on the property of yet another former councilman and his wife, a new councilman, until recently. Perhaps the voters should know about FCC regulations that have been broken and money paid by the town to a shell corporation in order to skirt yet more FCC regulations.
You now have a town council without any direction other than that given by an outside organization or the town manager, an employee of the town, who may be related to the only bidder to tear out the Taylor Pool, which he conveniently decided to close, backed by a big pile of lies and the contract town attorney. As long as the pool still exists, it is far less expensive to refurbish (about $150,000) than tear out (bid reported between $300 and 500,000). And that is only one of the two water features in question. The splash pad was passed by the council three years ago yet has not been started. The town council will likely continue its love affair with studies and consultants, using YOUR tax money to do anything but improve the living conditions in town, create a destination Main Street, replace asbestos-lined water mains that are more than 40 years old, and what about the streets?
Gotta hand it to you folks; you were told many times by wild eyed know nothings that a forensic audit would cost $500,000 and find nothing and they frightened you into believing both ends of the statement. It would either find nothing or cost a lot if there were irregularities to find and people to charge. Maybe not by this town manager, who lost a vote of confidence in Colorado just before becoming the darling of Payson. But by voting for what is familiar, please do not expect anything to improve in the foreseeable future. You will have the same sense of paying too much for living in a formerly wonderful town that is just not so wonderful for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!