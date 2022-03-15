An unjust war is being waged against the unvaccinated and anyone who questions government policy. Even with recent data indicating that the vaccinated can contract and spread the virus at a rate equal to or greater, the demonization continues. Sadly, families and friendships are being fractured by the hysteria.
Although misinformation is taunted as the main cause for vaccine hesitancy, here are some other reasons:
1. Mixed messages and questionable data from the CDC and NIH
2. Religious convictions
3. Politics. Allowing over 500 BLM riots and 2 million migrants over our border while shutting down schools, small businesses, and churches is pure politics, not science.
4. Pregnancy concerns.
5. Advice from family physician.
6. Concern about an experimental vaccine. Any drug that has not been fully vetted for long term side effects remains in the experimental stage. Having worked as a pharmacist, I can cite some examples of new drugs causing great harm. There is a reason vaccines usually take 5 years for full FDA approved.
7. Failure of the CDC and NIH to acknowledge effective therapeutics and natural immunity, which has been proven to be more robust and longer lasting than the vaccine.
Healthcare workers, fireman, police officers, grocery store c1erks, transportation employees and other front- line workers were on the job keeping us alive and safe while we were allowed to isolate at home. Many contracted Covid are now safely immune.
They are being rewarded by termination without pay, health insurance, and unemployment benefits. This is a perverted and mean-spirited policy that will forever remain a blight on this administration.
Biden’s greatest accomplishment, with the help of the media, has been to whip his base into a frenzy of fear and hatred. Failed polices always need a scapegoat to blame. With Biden, it’s the unvaccinated. With Hitler, it was the Jews. The road to tyranny is paved with mandates and executive orders. Robert Kennedy Jr. said it best, “If we don’t love freedom more than we fear germs, we will lose our country.” The slide has started.
Great letter Mark, and based in solid facts.
One has to wonder where Fauci is hiding these days though. All smoke and mirrors. With any luck, although based on the last 5 years and the politically weaponized DOJ and other alphabet agencies, it will likely never happen, he will face charges for his role in funding gain of function research for the coronavirus. He testified before congress that it never happened, however there was a list of emails that were smoking guns and proved otherwise. Seeing Fauci spending his final years social distancing in a solitary cell in a maximum security prison would be a fitting end.
Jack
Over 964,000 dead Americans...NY Times yesterday...98%+ unvaccinated.
Yeah, anti-vaxers are being persecuted...
