As I read the notice of claim by the MHA Foundation against Councilman Ferris, I was struck by what he was permitted to say on our public airwaves. I’ve listened to talk radio all my life and hosts are ordinarily cautious about how far out on a limb they’ll allow a guest to go and, when necessary, will steer a conversation away from the brink of legal calamity. Accusations of criminal or unethical misconduct would seem to cross an elemental line. One shouldn’t be so casual about tossing a man’s or an organization’s good names down the drain.
Radio personality Art Bell prevailed in a similar and well-known lawsuit. Bell sued a talk-show guest who accused him of criminal wrongdoing. This untrue allegation resulted in reputational damage, death threats and adverse impact to the current and future revenue stream of his late-night program. But he did not spare the talk-show host who allowed the defamation to occur in the first place, nor did he spare the radio station management. Bell subsequently sued two individuals in Los Angeles County for $60 million for further circulating the talk-show rumor on the internet. That lawsuit, too, prevailed and was settled.
It’s true that a live broadcast is an unpredictable event. Guests say unexpected things. But in this instance we’re not talking about an unforeseeable outburst; rather, Mr. Ferris was provided a platform to flesh out a barely-intelligible theory of corrupt intent over a lengthy period of time. In fact, the document in question asserts Ferris gave “a prepared speech.” Is it asking too much to propose that a host establish as a preliminary ground rule that he or she will not tolerate the reckless dissemination of unproven allegations of illegal wrongdoing against residents of this community, regardless of the high position a particular guest may occupy?
Finally, did anyone, at any point, reflect, “If there’s anything to this, why is a sitting council member, who has the support of the mayor himself, unveiling such deeply grave allegations of criminal misconduct in cafeterias and on radio shows instead of presenting his evidence directly to the proper authorities for thorough investigation?”
Michael Crowley, Payson
