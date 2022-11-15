In his letter to the editor published in the Payson Roundup on Oct. 11, 2022, Gary Morris, chairman of the Gila County Republican Party, cited several killings “of Trump supporters” and multiple hate crimes against Trump supporters. He made the unsupported assumptions that these killings and crimes must have been made by Democrats, though no evidence anywhere identified the political party of any of the perpetrators, or, indeed, that the victim’s political leanings were the reason for all the killings.
Might it be that these crimes were committed by unstable individuals who were reacting to the influences of a culture of violence that was actually fed by Trump throughout his reign as president? Was it not Trump, as president of the United States, that, by his example, made it OK to belittle others, to engage in name-calling, to cling to falsehoods and lies in an attempt to preserve his power and ego, and who finally instigated violence against our own government at the Capitol, and even toward the vice president of the United States? So great was the danger he presents to our country that even many of his closest allies and staff members recognized it and spoke out to stop it.
Mr. Morris says, “The Democrat accepted culture that it’s OK to assault or kill a Republican needs to end.” What an absurdly wild accusation he makes, apparently drawn from his unsupported assumptions in his letter! Mr. Morris concludes that the best way to end these killings is to vote all Democrats out of office. Hmm ... I’m not aware of any evidence of Democratic candidates for any public office having committed any of these murders or hate crimes.
He also said that “A thorough Google search did not find Republicans assaulting or killing Democrats.” That must be a new demographic, if crimes are now being categorized by political parties of the victim and perpetrator! How on earth would one do a Google search for such data?!
Mr. Morris, I hope that the Republicans you represent are more intelligent and unbiased, and will educate themselves from multiple sources about the candidates running for various offices, regardless of political party. I hope that they will vote for the candidates who best represent the priorities and values that matter to them and to our country, and look at more than just party affiliation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!