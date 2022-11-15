Editor:

In his letter to the editor published in the Payson Roundup on Oct. 11, 2022, Gary Morris, chairman of the Gila County Republican Party, cited several killings “of Trump supporters” and multiple hate crimes against Trump supporters. He made the unsupported assumptions that these killings and crimes must have been made by Democrats, though no evidence anywhere identified the political party of any of the perpetrators, or, indeed, that the victim’s political leanings were the reason for all the killings.

