Until it happens to you
Editor:
The COVID-19 virus is currently sweeping through Arizona killing large numbers of residents at warp speed. Our federal government has told the American people, “It is not our job to test. It is the state’s job to do that. You think it is our job to stand out on the corners and test?” I personally called to get myself tested and was referred to a Banner number and was told that they were currently out and I should call back to check. I’d been told previously, “Every person who wanted a test could receive one.” I’m still waiting.
Arizona was “opened up,” which means bars, restaurants, shopping and other interface businesses were given “the green light.” At that time masks were not required. It did not take long before cases of testing positive for the virus revealed astronomical numbers. The governor then announced that mayors of towns and cities were given the authority to make decisions regarding their individual town/city response to wearing or not wearing masks. It appeared to me that the buck was passed from federal, to state, to local principalities. It was then decided by our mayor to mandate that masks be worn by all residents outside of their homes.
Some residents are in agreement with the mayor and some residents are outraged citing that “I can’t breathe in one of those masks.” Still others have stated that they have a medical note from their doctor indicating their medical reason to not wear masks.
In my opinion, as a “law and order” citizen, if the governor and the mayor mandates (which means orders or commands) residents of their states of cities that masks be worn, then that is what I will do. Personally, I have been social distancing and wearing a facial mask when outside of my home since mid-March. The medical community and researchers have shown that when those directions are followed, the cases go down, however, when not followed cases increase.
I care enough for others to wear a mask because that is the purpose — protect others. Some people view wearing a mask as an imposition to their individual freedom; others view wearing a mask as a political statement. Those who wear masks are liberal/progressive and those who don’t are supporting the present administration and being defiant, a rebel. What? A virus does not care who you are or what your political views are! What to do? What does mandate mean? Then I remembered the conversation I had with my 40-year-old son who was skeptical about wearing a mask and the seriousness of the virus. I am 30 years older than he is. I said to him, “Until it happens to you” — meaning until someone you know and love becomes ill and perhaps dies then and only then will you take this virus seriously. He became quiet and thought about it in those terms. He now wears a mask and thinks of others rather than himself in doing so. I am so proud!
Bettie Julkes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!