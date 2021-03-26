Editor:
It’s past time for a political reality check. Most Democrats will only vote for Democratic candidates and most Republicans will only vote for Republican candidates. Look no further than how Rim Country voters cast their ballots over the years. Thus, those of us who are independent voters will probably have the final say on who is elected and who will be spending their “free” time complaining about rigged elections and fraud.
The most likely result from our “split” government is the Biden, Harris and company will have two years to prove and to show if their leadership and party is better able to lead our country than the previous administration was able to do for four years. Good results probably means gains by Democrats in the mid-year 2022 elections and bad results probably means gains for Republicans.
Until November 2022 arrives, let’s dismiss the illusion of cooperation and coordination from our two warring parties. The elephants won’t cooperate with the donkeys and vice versa. The “untogetherness” between the two political parties will continue and independent voters in 2022 and beyond will hold sway as to which party controls the House and Senate and ultimately the White House.
In other words, cooperation between Democrats and Republicans anytime soon is a pipe dream.
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
