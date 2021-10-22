Up to speed Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Drivers are paid $13.32 an hour 21% below the national average, do you think that could be a shortage of drivers. Payson needs to get up to speed for drivers also with other with problems in town.William Clayton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver William Clayton Motor Vehicle Speed Shortage Problem Editor Average Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Gone to the Dogs returns to Rumsey Park New owner seeks to close decades old trail access Developer clarifies SV plans Gila County offering COVID boosters to high risk groups Telegraph Fire infrastructure repairs costs $10.9 million Latest Stories Main Street Guild still leery of fire station plans Halloween events Houston Creek cleaned up after wastewater spill Payson Night Out launches again Bach-N-All concert: The lush notes of a love story Gone to the Dogs returns to Rumsey Park Halloween events for Almanac page New owner seeks to close decades old trail access Developer clarifies SV plans Gila County offering COVID boosters to high risk groups Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor They all need to go Pool questions Defunding police Up to speed Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists A truly amazing trek on horseback The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad – Part 2 March for reproductive rights draws crowd to Beeline Highway The rest of the story on taking the good with the bad Two events that taught us to maintain a balanced outlook – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers NAPA Auto Parts Medicare Enrollment Assistance Suzanne Sheire Memorial Chester's Chicken Trunk or Treat JARS Cannibis Flea Market Business Expo Rim Country Photo Gifts Massage Special Tonto Community Concert Association Diamond Quality Beef Certified Canine Massage Rim Country Pet Salon CBD Products for Pets Back to Basics Pet Products Mattress Experts & More Black Friday Sale Macky's Grill Caregivers Wanted Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Blattner Brush Pit Entrusted Pets Cremation Pins for Paws Big O Tires Office for Rent Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center CBD Spooktacular Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers Trunk or Treat Diamond Point Gun Shop Integricare RR Psalm 121: 1-2 Business Directory Integricare 2x3 Free Crisis Counseling Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical
