Editor:
Last week, the Nuclear Fuels Working Group, at the behest of the current administration, released its report indicating that mining uranium is a top priority. It stated that uranium mining should be revitalized and that there should be a push to streamline regulation around mining and increase access to lands (mostly public) for mining. Mining companies got their wish when the administration put uranium on its list of “critical minerals” in 2018, and this report indicates their full desires are about to be granted.
It is true that some mining of critical minerals is needed to ensure economic and national security, but a few problems arise when talking about uranium mining in this context. First off, critical minerals are defined as non-fuel minerals, and in most instances, uranium is used as a fuel. Secondly, U.S. uranium is poor quality, so much so that nuclear energy facilities would have to pay more to refine it than it is worth. This report will only grease the skids for renewed development on the edge of the sensitive Grand Canyon.
I recall the 2010 USGS report finding that at least 15 springs and seeps near uranium mining operations exceeded EPA’s limits for drinking water. To think of the vast network of seeps and springs on the rim of the canyon that eventually lead to the mighty Colorado River and the vast number of humans and wildlife potentially affected, leads me to motivate my fellow Arizonans to fight for permanent protections from mining in the Grand Canyon area.
The Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act has passed the House and has been introduced in the Senate. I will call my Arizona senators to encourage the bill to be heard and passed. The Grand Canyon is worth protecting for all Arizonans, for fish and wildlife, and for the 6 million visitors a year to this special place.
Joe A. Miller, president, Gila Trout chapter, Trout Unlimited
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!