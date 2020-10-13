Editor:
They think we are stupid. Whoever paid the paper to run that full-page ad supporting Trump just thinks we are too stupid to see all the lies. Perhaps they disrespect you so much that they don’t care if they throw these lies at you. How insulting.
I’m searching the ad to see if they included anything truthful. Well ... still looking ... Unfortunately, the claims made in the ad were simply passing along claims made by the Trump administration. The good accomplishments were often ones started in the previous administration. Some of the claims were massive exaggerations that avoided reality.
As for the claims made regarding the Democrats and their party ... well ... insulting and divisive lies are a mild rebuke. Outright lies ... bald-faced lies, bigoted, outrageous, completely unfounded, fear-mongering, and mostly incredibly stupid. No logical, thinking, normal American reader can look at that rubbish and think there is any basis in fact.
Talk about destroying the economy. The ineptitude of the current administration has done that already. The “hoax” has killed over 210,000 Americans, closed businesses, unemployed thousands, and caused an abandonment of science and common sense. Americans are 4% of the global population and have 21% of the global deaths. Wow, great accomplishment.
Aren’t you tired of the angry rhetoric? Aren’t you tired of the hate-filled bigotry? Aren’t you tired of the world being divided into “them” and “us”? As I recall, the Constitution begins with the words “We the people.” It’s not describing just a fragment of the population, it’s an all-inclusive term. “WE.” Part of the society isn’t elevated above the rest. When part of the population is belittled, insulted, lied about, it brings the entire population down. I am not elevated by stomping on the dignity of others, rather I am elevated when, as a group, we lift each other up.
Please, people, stop the wild claims and dangerous accusations against people that are different than you or have different opinions than you. A logical discussion about politics doesn’t include baseless lies. There is danger ahead when anger overcomes intellect. Use the common sense God gave you.
Rebecca Orahood, Payson
(2) comments
Becky keep drinking that fake news Kool-Aid, October surprise on the way which will validate how corrupt the Barry Obama and Sleepy Joe Administration was, makes Nixon look honest!!
8, 6, 4, and 2 years ago, 70% of Payson voters supported candidates having world views compatible with the catalog of notions summarized in the ad which provoked this letter. In 3 weeks, Payson voters will no doubt do it again. I think the ad's intentions were catechetical not evangelical, its content unreflective rather than stupid, dogmatic as distinct from lying. Somehow all these folks gathered here in this somewhat removed, pretty little mountain town where yet many of the trappings of Western Civilization are at hand. Who knows, maybe the grandchildren will visit this year.
