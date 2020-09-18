Use your voice
Editor:
Gila County and Arizona have something in common where the census is concerned — both are fifth from the bottom on census return rates. Ouch!
We have issues in Arizona: infrastructure like roads and broadband; our K-12 education system; and quality, affordable health care. All of these issues are more pronounced in rural Arizona, including Gila County and Rim Country.
What can you do this fall to help remedy these issues? Two things: Vote for ethical, informed candidates at all levels of government who will conscientiously represent you, and be counted in the census.
As reported in the Roundup on Friday, Sept. 4, this counting of U.S. residents impacts the financial and political picture here for the next 10 years! Much of our federal tax dollars are distributed right back to the states. But if Arizona residents are undercounted, we will not get our fair share. It’s estimated that for each 1% of population undercounted, Arizona will lose $60 million each year in federal funding. With the Arizona return rate just under 61%, and Gila County just under 40%, we are undercounted by 21%. And if we compare us to the national state average, it’s even worse. Then multiply 21% by $60 million annually over 10 years! Yes, you got the correct number of zeros — $12,600,000,000. Just watch our infrastructure, education system and health care continue to spiral downward. Is that really what you want?
This is our state and we all need to take responsibility for what we have, what we don’t have, and what we could have. Respond to the census — it’s easy! Whether you are a citizen, undocumented, or somewhere in between, you need to be counted. If you get a phone call, pick up; if you find a note by your door, respond. As a resident of Arizona, it’s your job to use your voice. Take ownership of our state.
Lynnette Brouwer, chair, Gila County Democratic Party
