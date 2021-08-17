Vaccination incentives revisited
Editor:
Covid-19 is to be taken seriously by all of us and I’m a proponent of getting vaccinated, mask wearing, and social distancing.
However, perhaps a little levity might encourage more Rim Country residents to get the vaccine where in the past they have been hesitant. Monetary rewards, lottery tickets, exotic trips, and other gifts haven’t enticed enough of us to “roll up our sleeves” so here are some “tongue in cheek” ideas to increase vaccination rates in our area. To wit;
1. Anyone in the Rim Country not being vaccinated, if eligible to do so, by Sept. 1 must attend all remaining Diamondback games at home AND remain in attendance for all 9 innings.
2. Anyone in the Rim Country not taking #1 above seriously must also attend all Diamondback away games where they play even worse than when they are at home.
3. If numbers 1 and 2 above are not sufficient to encourage Rim Country residents to get vaccinated, the coup de grâce would force all of them to attend any and all of Governor Ducey’s news conferences and they will not be permitted to laugh or snicker at what he says.
Any Rim Country resident STILL not vaccinated after these interventions will be required to vacation in Ajo in August for the entire month without any SPF protection or air conditioning!
Richard K. Meszar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!