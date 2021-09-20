Editor:
Allow me to clarify the arguments about Covid vaccinations: Insurance = security for self, loved ones, and business. Expensive. Covid vaccinations = security for self, loved ones, and business. Free. Please choose.
Note: Political views are irrelevant if you wind up in the hospital. Or dead.
Randy Mynard, Payson
