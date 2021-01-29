Editor:
The medical community has been overwhelmed and excited by the enthusiastic response from the community to receive vaccination for COVID-19.
One issue that has arisen has to do with patients who arrive to receive the COVID vaccine, having recently been given another vaccine. These patients are very disappointed to learn that they must be rescheduled several weeks later. Often this is the shingles vaccine, which is also a very good vaccine. The issue is that vaccines must be separated by 2-4 weeks (in some cases they can be given together, but they cannot be separated for a few days). Giving them closer together can decrease the body’s response to the vaccines so they are less effective.
If you are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please do NOT receive any other vaccine at this time. The other vaccines can be given after the COVID-19 vaccine is completed. Given our current pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine should be given the highest priority until the pandemic is under control.
Dr. James W. Schouten
Banner Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!