Verify your registration status
Editor:
I’m writing to ask you to publish a call to any newly registered voter in Payson to please VERIFY YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS ASAP.
We recently moved here from out of state and registered to vote back in August. My husband and I did this separately as we had different appointments at the MVD due to COVID. When his mail-in ballot did not arrive this week, I checked with myarizonavote.com and found that I was registered, but he was not.
Thank goodness the deadline has been extended, so he can register this week. I’m thankful to the state of Arizona for extending that deadline as clearly there are issues. I’ll try not to read anything into the fact that he registered at the Republican headquarters as an NPA (we used to be called INDEPENDENTS). I know clerical errors by volunteer staff, but how convenient.
Abigail Legg, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!